Telugu TV Actress Maithili Recovering In Hospital After A Suicide Attempt

Telugu television actress, Maithili, attempted suicide on May 30 night in her residence in SR Nagar, Hyderabad. As per the Etimes, she is now recovering.

It was said that her condition was ‘critical’ until a few hours ago, however, she is now steadily recovering as per her father Yella Reddy. The reason behind the actress’ suicide attempt was alleged harassment by her husband, Sreedhar Reddy.

Maithili had called Panjagutta police station to take action against her husband and seize his vehicles. Police then tracked the actress via her mobile and found her unconscious in her house. She was rushed to a reputed hospital nearby immediately.

Previously, in 2021, a case was registered against Maithili’s husband in the same police station through court where the actress alleged him of harassment. Maithili’s father also revealed that Reddy had duped them of Rs 13 lakh claiming to be the director of ‘Star Mahila’ a show hosted by Suma Kanakala. He further said that Reddy indulged in ‘infidelity’ and also absconded with Maithili’s jewellery and vehicles.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Maithili’s suicide attempt has left the Telugu industry in shock and reminded them of tragic loss of other talented actresses like Sravani Kondapalli, Naga Jhansi, Tejaswini and presenter Radhika Reddy.