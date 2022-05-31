Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Telugu TV Actress Maithili Recovering In Hospital After A Suicide Attempt

Telugu television actress, Maithili attempted suicide on May 30. She was in a critical condition till a few hours ago but reports suggest that she is now recovering slowly.

Telugu TV Actress Maithili Recovering In Hospital After A Suicide Attempt
Maithili Kvartha.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:30 pm

Telugu television actress, Maithili, attempted suicide on May 30 night in her residence in SR Nagar, Hyderabad. As per the Etimes, she is now recovering. 

It was said that her condition was ‘critical’ until a few hours ago, however, she is now steadily recovering as per her father Yella Reddy. The reason behind the actress’ suicide attempt was alleged harassment by her husband, Sreedhar Reddy. 

Related stories

SS Rajamouli Releases 'KumKumala', Telugu Adaptation Of 'Kesariyac' From 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva!'

Telugu Remake Of 'Adulting' Titled '#BFF, To Release On Aha

Renowned Telugu Producer Narayan Das Narang Dead

Maithili had called Panjagutta police station to take action against her husband and seize his vehicles. Police then tracked the actress via her mobile and found her unconscious in her house. She was rushed to a reputed hospital nearby immediately. 

Previously, in 2021, a case was registered against Maithili’s husband in the same police station through court where the actress alleged him of harassment. Maithili’s father also revealed that Reddy had duped them of Rs 13 lakh claiming to be the director of ‘Star Mahila’ a show hosted by Suma Kanakala. He further said that Reddy indulged in ‘infidelity’ and also absconded with Maithili’s jewellery and vehicles. 

The police are currently investigating the matter. Maithili’s suicide attempt has left the Telugu industry in shock and reminded them of tragic loss of other talented actresses like Sravani Kondapalli, Naga Jhansi, Tejaswini and presenter Radhika Reddy. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Telugu Actors Indian Television Actors Maithili Telugu Actor Suicide Suicide Attempt Art And Entertainment Actor/Actress Maithili India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima