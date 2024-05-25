In a conversation with ETimes, Vineet Raina confirmed that he has quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ He also shared why he decided to leave the show. He said that he felt that the makers were not giving much screen space to his character, and he believed that the character arc needed to be worked upon. He said, “When the role of Dev Shekhawat was narrated to me, it was interesting, and it did find a connection with the masses. However, not much screen space was being given to it and the track needed to be worked upon. I am not sure what were the reasons for not enough screen space for Dev Shekhawat.”