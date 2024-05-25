Actor Vineet Raina, best known for playing the role of Dev Shekhawat in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has recently quit the show. The actor decided to leave the show due to creative differences. In a latest interview, he revealed why he chose to exit from the show despite having worked with Rajan Shahi in previous projects.
In a conversation with ETimes, Vineet Raina confirmed that he has quit ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ He also shared why he decided to leave the show. He said that he felt that the makers were not giving much screen space to his character, and he believed that the character arc needed to be worked upon. He said, “When the role of Dev Shekhawat was narrated to me, it was interesting, and it did find a connection with the masses. However, not much screen space was being given to it and the track needed to be worked upon. I am not sure what were the reasons for not enough screen space for Dev Shekhawat.”
In the same interview, he mentioned that he is open to working with Rajan Shahi’s production house in future projects as well. He had worked with his production in ‘Maykaa.’ He revealed that his decision to quit was taken mutually by him and the team.
Vineet joined ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ in April where he played the role of a lawyer. In the story, Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) sister interned for Vineet's character, leading to a romantic relationship between the two. However, Armaan's family disapproved, causing a dramatic twist in the plot. Currently, the show centers on the separation of Armaan and Abira (Samriddhi Shukla).
On the work front, Raina has worked in shows like ‘Punar Vivaah’, ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’, and ‘Lapataganj - Ek Baar Phir’ to name a few.