Popular television actor Shehzada Dhami made news when he was ousted from Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ earlier this year. The actor was removed from the show for allegedly behaving unprofessionally on the set. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the issue and recalled an incident when a director mistreated him on the sets of the show.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzada Dhami opened up about his experience on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ While he didn’t take names, he talked about how a director had mistreated him. He mentioned that he had gone to greet the director before starting the shoot, as he had a habit of greeting the director before taking center stage. However, he revealed that the director dismissed him and got angry.
The actor recalled another incident when the director had an outburst at him. Dhami recounted the time when he was talking with a couple of senior actors on set. A production crew member approached and informed him that the shot was ready. Dhami was about to leave, but one of the senior actors asked him to stay for a few more seconds to finish their conversation. When he went to the director later, he recalled, “Director ne mujhe kaha ki main sirf ek hi baar bulata hoon, agli baar main tujhe uda dunga.”
In the same conversation, the actor revealed that the director instructed the crew members not to address him as ‘sir’. He claimed that he was extremely disappointed with the director's behavior and also alleged that his co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe was pushed to depression by the behaviour of the crew. After their exit, Dhami was replaced by Rohit Purohit, and Honmukhe was replaced by Garvita Sadhwani.