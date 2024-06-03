Television

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets

In a recent interview, Shehzada Dhami recalled how a director was rude to him on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' The actor was removed from the show earlier this year.

Instagram
Shehzada Dhami Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actor Shehzada Dhami made news when he was ousted from Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ earlier this year. The actor was removed from the show for allegedly behaving unprofessionally on the set. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the issue and recalled an incident when a director mistreated him on the sets of the show.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shehzada Dhami opened up about his experience on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ While he didn’t take names, he talked about how a director had mistreated him. He mentioned that he had gone to greet the director before starting the shoot, as he had a habit of greeting the director before taking center stage. However, he revealed that the director dismissed him and got angry.

The actor recalled another incident when the director had an outburst at him. Dhami recounted the time when he was talking with a couple of senior actors on set. A production crew member approached and informed him that the shot was ready. Dhami was about to leave, but one of the senior actors asked him to stay for a few more seconds to finish their conversation. When he went to the director later, he recalled, “Director ne mujhe kaha ki main sirf ek hi baar bulata hoon, agli baar main tujhe uda dunga.”  

In the same conversation, the actor revealed that the director instructed the crew members not to address him as ‘sir’. He claimed that he was extremely disappointed with the director's behavior and also alleged that his co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe was pushed to depression by the behaviour of the crew. After their exit, Dhami was replaced by Rohit Purohit, and Honmukhe was replaced by Garvita Sadhwani.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station
  2. Stock Market: Sensex, NIFTY Post Massive Jump As Exit Polls Predict NDA's Return
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 13, Including 4 Children, Killed After Tractor Overturns In Rajgarh; President Reacts
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama
  5. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Sees A Slight Growth On First Sunday
  2. Kangana Ranaut Speaks In Support Of Raveena Tandon After She Was Attacked: What Happened Is Absolutely Alarming
  3. Suriya Sports Fu Manchu And Mullet As He Goes Retro For Karthik Subbaraj's 'Suriya 44'
  4. Natasa Stankovic Shares Mirror Selfie Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya - Check Pic Inside
  5. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Shehzada Dhami Recalls How A Director Was Rude To Him On The Sets
Sports News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup: Thriller Leads To First Super Over Since 2012 - Full List
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Cruises Past Anastasia Potapova - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  5. Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce Reveal Jose Mourinho To The Fans - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea To Stop Flying Trash Balloons As South Korea Vows 'Unbearable' Punishment
  2. 'Planet Parade' On June 3: Not So Rare, Says NASA, Debunks Social Media Claims Of '6 Planets Visibly Aligning'
  3. On Cam | One Dead After 2 Planes Collide During Air Show In Portugal
  4. Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 2 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
  5. Israeli Airstrikes Near Syria's Aleppo City Kills Several: Syrian State Media
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'We Are Very Hopeful', Says Cong Leader Sonia Gandhi; 400 CAPF Companies To Remain In WB Till June 19
  2. Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth
  3. Namibia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Wiese, Trumpelmann Headline NAM's Win In Super Over Thriller
  4. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Namibia Vs Oman Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NAM Bowl First In Barbados - Check Playing XIs
  6. Apple Has Now Labeled iPhone 5s As 'Obsolete': What Does It Mean?
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  8. Amul Milk Costlier By Rs 2 From Today