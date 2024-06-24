Why Kashish Duggal Was Apprehensive About Playing Classical Dance Teacher In 'Suhaagan'

"It's a role I'm very excited about, although it's still early to comment on all the nuances of the character. I'm looking forward to this new journey and am grateful for the continued support from my fans and the incredible teams I get to work with," she shared. Kashish went on to say, "When I was offered the role of Prabha, a classical dance teacher, I had mixed emotions. Dance is the essence of my life and the reason I ventured into television. Many people say I am very expressive on the dance floor. Although I felt excited about the opportunity, I was also apprehensive because I am not formally trained in dance."