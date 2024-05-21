Shubhangi Atre's Go-To Saree For Special Occasions Is Purple Kanjeevaram Silk Gifted By Her Mother

"On one my birthday she pulled out a beautifully wrapped package from her wardrobe. As I carefully unwrapped it, the first thing I noticed was the brilliant burst of colour -- a deep, rich purple with intricate gold borders. My eyes widened in amazement as I took in the beauty of the saree. It was a Kanjeevaram silk, known for its durability and exquisite craftsmanship, traditionally handwoven in Tamil Nadu," she said.