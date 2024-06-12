Television

Neha Joshi's Father Has Been Her 'Greatest Strength During Moments Of Doubt'

Ahead of Father's Day, actress Neha Joshi shared about the deep emotional bond with her father, telling that "he has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt."

Neha Joshi
Neha Joshi Photo: X
info_icon

Ahead of Father's Day, actress Neha Joshi shared about the deep emotional bond with her father, telling that "he has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt."

Neha, who is currently seen as Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', said: "My father is a theatre artist. Growing up, I watched him perform on stage and learned a lot about acting from him. Whatever I am today, I owe a huge debt to my father. He has always stood by me like a rock. He has been my greatest strength during auditions, rejections, and moments of self-doubt."

"He has always supported and inspired me to achieve my goals. He saw me through countless challenges, tears of frustration, and moments of uncertainty but also witnessed my determination and passion. His pride in me was not just for the roles I landed but for my resilience and tenacity. His wisdom and guidance, especially during tough decisions, have been invaluable," said Neha. Calling her dad, a "hero" and "role model," Neha added: "Your love, strength, and unwavering belief in me have shaped who I am today, and I strive to make you proud. Thank you for being the epitome of a great father."

'Atal' airs on &amp;TV. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha is known for her work in movies like 'Drishyam 2', 'Lalbaugchi Rani', 'Hawaa Hawaai', 'Bach Ke Zaraa Bhoot Bangle Mein'. She has also starred in TV shows like 'Ek Mahanayak-Dr B. R. Ambedkar' and 'Ka Re Durava' among others.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. UP Govt: Noida Airport Being Developed With Aspirations To Make It A Transit Hub Of Asia Pacific
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen Driver's Remand Extended Till June 25
  4. Kerala CM Writes To EAM Jaishankar, Seeks Centre's Intervention In Kuwait Fire Incident
  5. J-K Police Issues Advisory, Urges Residents To Remain Vigilant About Suspicious Activities
Entertainment News
  1. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha Seek Lord Shiva's Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath
  2. Neha Joshi's Father Has Been Her 'Greatest Strength During Moments Of Doubt'
  3. Martin Garrix Shares Picture With Arijit Singh, Hints At Potential Collaboration
  4. To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods
  5. Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Biggest Inspiration And Why She Has A High-Protein Diet
Sports News
  1. Germany At Euro 2024: Ilkay Gundogan Relishing 'Huge Honour' To Lead GER At European Championships
  2. India All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery In London
  3. India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York
  4. Scotland At Euro 2024: Stranger Things Have Happened Says SCO's Lewis Morgan Ahead Of Germany Tie
  5. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 27: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Kuwait: Several Indians Among 41 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Launches Helpline Number
  2. Pause, Listen, Respond: How To Spot Stress Before It Takes Over
  3. Kansas City Couple Shocked To Find Their Million-Dollar Home Listed For $10,200 On Zillow
  4. J&K BJP Chief Slams Farooq Abdullah For Advocating Dialogue With Pakistan
  5. Russia Fires More Missiles And Drones At Ukraine Ahead Of Diplomatic Efforts To Stop The War
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12, LIVE: BJP To Name Arunachal CM Today; Rain Forecast For Pune, Thane
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka