Television

Karan Kundrra Rubbishes Rumours Of Breakup With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls It 'Imagination At Its Peak'

Karan Kundrra has reacted to the reports of his breakup with Tejasswi Prakash. Here's what he had to say.

Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines ever since the rumours of their breakup started surfacing on social media. Recently it was reported that they had parted ways after dating each other for three years. However, Karan Kundrra has now reacted to the reports of his breakup and has dismissed them.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Karan Kundrra addressed the reports of his breakup with Tejasswi Prakash. He dismissed the rumours and called them fake. Without revealing much, the actor said that the reports were a figment of people’s imagination. He replied, “This is imagination at its peak.”

An earlier report by News18 Showsha mentioned that Kundrra and Prakash have parted ways after dating each other for three years. The report mentioned that the couple had broken up more than a month ago. It also stated that they would not make their breakup public as fans have been rooting for them since the beginning. Quoting a source, it said, “Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up…They were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly. They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon.”

Kundrra and Prakash had met when they participated in ‘Bigg Boss 15.’ They fell in love on the show and started dating soon after. After the show ended, they continued being seen together and their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan.’ On the work front, Kundrra was last seen in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.’ While Prakash was last seen in ‘Naagin 6.’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash - Instagram
Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Part Ways After Dating For Three Years? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

