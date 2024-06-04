How Shubhangi Atre Mastered Walking On High Heels After Multiple Attempts

Recalling an incident about wearing heels for a character, Shubhangi shared: "I remember a time when my role required wearing high heels on stage. Initially hesitant and fearful due to my lack of experience, I decided to practice walking in them beforehand. Despite enduring blisters and awkward moments during these sessions, I remained determined not to be discouraged." "After multiple attempts, I mastered walking in heels gracefully, filling me with immense confidence. Since then, I have never doubted my ability to wear heels, confidently wearing them whenever the occasion arises. Today, I see heels as empowering accessories that boost my confidence and elevate my style," she added.