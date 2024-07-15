Popular television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently travelled to Italy to celebrate their wedding anniversary. But their trip took a drastic turn when the couple was robbed of their belongings in an Italian tourist town. They took to their social media to announce that they were finally travelling back to India as they have received emergency certificates from the Indian Embassy in Italy.
Taking to their Instagram, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya shared a selfie where they posed with their emergency certificates. The couple smiled for the camera as they posed with their certificates. Tripathi was dressed in a blue printed dress, while Dahiya wore a white shirt that he had paired with a brown jacket. Sharing this picture, they wrote, “Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible.”
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 158K likes. Fans took to the comments to shower their love on the couple. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “All these horrifying stories make me not want to travel in Europe.” A second fan wrote, “Relived to know this…Take care and Come safely back to India Guys.” A third fan commented, “Oh thank God. May God be with you and bring you safely home my darling Babies.” Actor Sudha Chandran also wished well for the couple and wrote, “God's grace....great news ... welcome bk safe nd sound....stay blessed always.”
Earlier, Tripathi and Dahiya had fallen victim to a robbery in Italy. They lost belongings worth Rs 10 lakhs. The incident occurred when they stepped out for lunch in a rented car. The thieves had smashed the car windows and stolen their cash, credit cards, and passports. They were helped by one of their friends who helped them with funds. The actor had also taken to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account to seek help from the Indian Embassy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.