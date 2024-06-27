Television

'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Urges West Bengal CM To Stop Horse-Drawn Carriages

Actress and politician Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her work in popular TV shows such as 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' and 'Anupamaa', has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging the use of beautiful, vintage-style motorised e-carriages in Kolkata.

Rupali Ganguly As ‘Anupamaa’
Rupali Ganguly As ‘Anupamaa’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rupali, who is a supporter of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, pointed out that in recent months, almost eight horses have died on the streets of Kolkata due to overwork by the carriage industry. “The use of horses for carriage rides poses a risk to the public and creates a traffic hazard,” Rupali wrote, according to a statement. The actress also highlighted that not just horses but also humans have been hurt. “Both horses and humans have been seriously injured. Appallingly, horses who sustain painful, serious injuries are often simply abandoned,” she added in the letter.

The investigations by PETA India and the CAPE Foundation have documented that dozens of horses forced to haul carriages in Kolkata have been found to be anemic, malnourished, and chronically starved. Rupali, daughter of director Anil Ganguly and sister of choreographer Vijay Ganguly, started her career at the tender age of seven with her father’s 1985 film 'Saaheb'. The actress made her television debut in 2000 with 'Sukanya', gaining further recognition with her performances in 'Sanjivani: A Medical Boon' and 'Bhabhi'.

Rupali became a sensation with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, a middle-class 'bahu' (daughter-in-law) to a high-class 'saas' (mother-in-law) in the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. The 47-year-old star, who participated in the first season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', gained major stardom with her role in 'Anupamaa' in 2020.

In May 2024, Rupali announced her entry into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Upon joining the party, she said she felt it was “destined to happen.” "And that's why I have taken that long journey of art and came here." "We are fans of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I am grateful that I meet a lot of new people because of my acting career. I now want to move on the path of PM Modi, and do service to the nation,” she said in May.

