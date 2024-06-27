'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Urges West Bengal CM To Stop Horse-Drawn Carriages

In May 2024, Rupali announced her entry into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Upon joining the party, she said she felt it was “destined to happen.” "And that's why I have taken that long journey of art and came here." "We are fans of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I am grateful that I meet a lot of new people because of my acting career. I now want to move on the path of PM Modi, and do service to the nation,” she said in May.