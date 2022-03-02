Tejasswi Prakash: Karan Kundrra And I Are Very Much In Love

Other than winning 'Bigg Boss 15', and landing a show right after with 'Naagin 6', the best thing that happened to actress Tejasswi Prakash who was 'Bigg Boss 15' winner. On the show 'Bigg Boss 15' was falling in love with co-contestant Karan Kundrra. And while their bond only got stronger in the house, ever since they have been out they have been spotting together.

In an interview with Miss Malini, she was asked how her life had changed after 'Bigg Boss15'. She said, "Ever since I got out of Bigg Boss 15, I started shooting for Naagin 6, I have not had the time to realize how my life has changed. Whatever love I have been seeing is through Instagram, of course when I and Karan would try and get out for dinner there’s always paps surrounding us, so that’s different. We have not been getting any private time. Lately, from the last two days, Karan has been smart, he is seeing where paps are not there and booking a table there. There are times when he just comes to pick me up, so we do it in a smart way. But we meet every night for dinner."

Many wondered why she went straight to working for 'Nagin 6' and not taking a break after the win. Replying on that, she said, "Karan really wanted us to go on a vacation, he was the one who was very upset that I took up the show but at the same time very happy that I was doing a show with Balaji because he has done so much work with Balaji."

And lastly, she added about the future with Kundrra, "I don’t know, I think time will tell, you will know what’s written, we are just being positive. We are very much in love, (haha), it is so weird to say it out loud in interviews, I have never been with an actor, to me it’s the first time (laughs). It going good and strong, we are both very positive when it comes to the future, for now, we are both working hard. And just focusing on spending a lot more time with each other in the real world."