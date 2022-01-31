Tejasswi Prakash Crowned 'Bigg Boss 15' Winner; A look At Previous Winners Of The Show

'Bigg Boss' is India's most-watched reality show, outranking all others. After the show became popular, the show's franchisor decided to release it in other languages as well, and it now has 7 separate versions in 7 different languages in India.

'Bigg Boss' is a reality show based on John de Mol's original Dutch Big Brother formula. Several competitors (known as roommates) reside in a specially constructed house, cut off from the rest of the world. There are no televisions, telephones, Internet connections, clocks, pens, or paper in the house.

Celebrities go to 'Bigg Boss' to reclaim their fame and popularity, and the show proved to be a defining moment for some celebrities, like Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi, who went on to make their mark in Bollywood.

TV star Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to emerge as the winner of reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 15. She won a monetary award of Rs 40 lakh as well as a gleaming new trophy.

Here are some of the most popular winners of the show:

Shweta Tiwari

The actress most known for her role as Prerna on 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' won the show in 2010. She returned to become a prominent actress on Indian television after winning 'Bigg Boss.' Tiwari was Most recently seen in 'Hum Tum And Them,' an ALT Balaji web series. The actress divorced her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in 2019 after filing a domestic abuse case against him. Currently, she is swaying away everyone with her timeless transformation.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss in 2013 and it was the 7th season of the show. Khan fell in love with her Bigg Boss 7 co-housemate Kushal Tandon, and the pair dated for a long period before splitting up. Khan acted in many movies after 'Bigg Boss' like 'Badrinath ki Dulhania,' 'Fever,' 'Begum Jaan,' 'Tera Intezaar,' her new film ’14 Phere’ has recently premiered on 23 July 2021. She is active on social media and often does tweets related to 'Bigg Boss.' She started her career as a model. She has done many item numbers for Bollywood and her first film was 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' as debutant was under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, the Season 8 winner of 'Bigg Boss,' landed various roles in television series and films since winning the reality show. Gulati was known to be an aggressive player on the show and gathered numerous fans while on the show. Gulati played the lead in the 2019 online series Cobra. In 2020, he hosted the television show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.' In the film 'Radhe,' he appeared with Salman Khan.

Prince Narula

After winning MTV 'Roadies' and 'Splitsvilla,' Prince Narula went on to win 'Bigg Boss' in 2016, completing a reality television hat trick. Following his victory, Narula landed his first television acting role in 'Badho Bahu.' He has been in several TV shows, including 'Laal Ishq' and 'Naagin 3.' In 2019, Prince and his wife, fellow actress Yuvika Chaudhary, won 'Nach Baliye 9.'

Manveer Gurjar

Winner of 'Bigg Boss 10' Manveer Gurjar is renowned for being a forthright man who speaks his mind, which is how he portrayed himself on 'Bigg Boss.' Manoj Kumar Baisoya is his true name. Manveer Gurjar had returned to his family's agricultural business after winning the reality program. According to media reports, he has joined AAP and is striving to improve the Gurjar minority in India. He is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter and frequently informs his admirers.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 11 in its eleventh season. She joined Bigg Boss to clear all the misconceptions about her when she left suddenly her former hit show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’. This time, the show featured numerous well-known personalities as well as ordinary Indians as participants. Shinde has been a well-known television actress since her debut in 1999. The charming actress won the show after capturing the hearts of the crowd. She was famous on the show for her feud with fellow contestant Vikas Gupta. Shinde defeated Hina Khan to become 'Bigg Boss 11's winner. She appeared in a comedy show for a short time after the reality show and was recently featured in a web series.

Siddarth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was a Mumbai-born model, actor, and presenter. Following his victory on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019-20, he starred in two music videos, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aya' and 'Shona Shona,' both of which were sung by Neha Kakkar. He played the main character in the online series 'Broke But Beautiful 3.' (2021). He has also appeared in films such as 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhan' and 'Business In Kazakhstan.'He was the first Asian to win the World’s Best Model in 2005, where he beats 40 other participants. He had a heart attack on September 2nd and was transported to Cooper hospital in Mumbai, where doctors proclaimed him dead.