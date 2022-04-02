Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Team Of 'F3' Sends Ugadi Wishes To Fans With A New Poster

'F3' is an upcoming Telugu movie which will release on May 27. The team came up with a family poster including all the lead cast for wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi.

Team 'F3' Instagram/ @anilravipudi

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 6:35 pm

With each new occasion the team of ‘F3’ movie is coming up with special posters. On the occasion of Ugadi they chose to go with a family poster. To wish fans on festival of Telugu New Year, ‘F3’ came up with a family poster featuring all the lead cast. 

Actors Venkatesh and Varun Tej who appear as ‘Bharya Badhithulu’ in ‘F3’ are seen terrifying the cast with megaphones in their hands. Venkatesh and  Tej are accompanied by Rajendra Prasad while the rest of the cast including Tamannaah, Mehreen Prizada, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil and Vennela Kishore are on the other side. The movie is set to hit the theatres on May 27. 

In earlier interviews, the film's director Anil Ravipudhi has promised that this upcoming film will be a wholesome family entertainer having all commercial elements’. Even though the trailer of ‘F3’ has not released yet, the movie is already in buzz with its poster and first song. 

Check out the first song from 'F3' below-


The movie is presented by Dil Raju and Shirish from Sri Venkateshwara Creations will produce it. ‘F3’ is co produced by Harshith Reddy. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Sai Sriram and editing by Tammiraju. 

