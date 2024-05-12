Tara Sutaria Recreates Her 'Teen Queen's 70s Pic For Mother's Day; Calls It A 'Work Of Art'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, actress Tara Sutaria recreated a photo of her mom Tina, extending warm wishes to her 'teen queen'.
Taking to Instagram, Tara dropped a collage in which we can see an old picture of her mother, wearing a red outfit, and matching earrings.
The 'Student of the Year 2' actress wore a matching outfit like that of her mother, earrings, and did similar makeup.
The actress penned a heartwarming post, which reads: "Recreated a photograph of my mum from the 70's for Mother's Day! (My earring is handmade by me to recreate the same look as the original. A work of art lol) @bobbibrownindia I couldn't have done this without my BB team! Every product matched the original shades she used perfectly! @tinasutaria Happy Mother's Day our Teen Queen!!!"
In the Stories section, Tara shared the same photo with a caption: "Mama bear and baby bear."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in the 2023 survival thriller ‘Apurva’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.