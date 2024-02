Tanisha said: “It has been a while since I wore a colourful outfit in the show, and certainly I was very excited to find out that I will be wearing one for the Lohri celebration track.”

“I had never had the chance to dress up as a Punjabi girl before, so when I saw the outfit- a typical Punjabi suit paired with paranda (which is a hair accessory), and Juttis, I was in love with it. But when it was time to wear the matching jewellery, I decided to add something of my own that would compliment the outfit,” said the ‘Lag Ja Gale’ actress.

“I already had a set of earrings and a maang tikka which toned up beautifully with the whole ensemble; I think it turned out really pretty, and everyone on the set loved it too.”