Take A Look At Late Lata Mangeshkar's Valuable Belongings

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar left a legacy of great songs to remember her by, in addition to her extensive collection of worldly belongings. On February 6, the legendary vocalist passed away.

Lata Mangeshkar Instagram@lata_mangeshkar

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:43 pm

The legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6 had acquired a number of valuables over the years. Through her hardwork and determination to excel in her field at all times, shw became a prodigal singer in India who won numerous accolades as well.

Mangeshkar owned a luxurious home in South Mumbai's affluent neighbourhood. Her opulent residence included a welcoming rectangular balcony with a breathtaking view of Pedder Road. Mageshkar's Prabhu Kunj residence used to host a number of celebrities from actors to singers.

The well-known singer also had an automobile collection. When Mangeshkar began her great singing career, she reportedly purchased a Chevrolet car.

She had a Buick, a Chrysler, and a Hillman vehicle as well.

Filmmaker Yash Chopra gave Lata Mangeshkar an E-class Mercedes as a mark of appreciation for her work on his film 'Veer Zaara' many years ago.

All of the songs for this Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji starrer film were sung by the 'Nightingale of India', a term crowned to Mangeshkar.

She also had a passion for photography and had amassed a collection of high-end professional cameras.

The Bharat Ratna awardee, which is the highest civilian award in India, after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in January. She died of multi-organ failure after a roughly month-long stay in the hospital. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park grounds. As a mark of respect for the iconic singer, the Indian government has declared two days of state mourning.

