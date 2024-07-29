Art & Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu Says 'Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba's Rani Is Not 'Alpha': She Doesn’t Always Make The Right Decisions

Taapsee Pannu opened up about whether she views her character of Rani from 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' as an alpha woman. The movie will release on August 9.

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

After an arduous wait of three years, the sequel of ‘Hasseen Dillruba’ is all set for a release. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, ‘Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba’ is all set to release on Netflix on August 9. Ahead of the release of this thriller, Pannu talked about her idea of love and shared some interesting details about her character, Rani.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Taapsee Pannu revealed that her idea of love is in stark contrast with Rani’s. For her, love meant peace and calm, unlike Rani who wants it to be chaotic and passionate. The actor said, “Pyaar matlab pagalpan nahi hota. Love should be calm and tranquil. These are fun things to read and see but shouldn’t happen in real life. I don’t want any kind of crazy excitement in love and my personal life. Yeh sab picture mein hi theek hai. But does that mean that it (obsessive love) doesn’t happen to people? It does.”

In the same conversation, she opened up about how a certain section of the audience views Rani as an alpha. She mentioned that she does not see Rani as an alpha woman, but rather as a flawed human being. She also said that her character never portrays her flaws as a heroic quality. She added that she was proud of playing this role.

She continued, “I view her as someone who doesn’t always make the right decisions but also owns up to her mistakes and is ready to pay the price for that. She never tried to portray her flaws with a heroic colour. One may call her alpha or sigma, but I don’t think she’s a toxic protagonist. That’s why I’m very happy and proud that I played her, and I don’t regret it. People who are viewing her from a myopic lens should change their lens right away.”

Directed by Jayprad Desai, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ has been written by Kanika Dhillon.

