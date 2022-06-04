Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
T Rajendar Gets Clearance For Medical Treatment In Singapore

Tamil actor T Rajendar is unwell and has been asked to get further medical treatment. He has now got approval and VISA to travel abroad for the same.

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:29 am

The popular and multi-talented Tamil actor, T Rajendar, is unwell and was hospitalised as well. It was further revealed that there is minor bleeding in his abdominal region and the doctors advised him to get further treatment. Now, the actor has got clearance to travel abroad for his medical treatment. 

According to the Etimes, T Rajendar got his VISA approved and will head to Singapore in a day or two. Previously, his elder son, actor Silambarasan, had announced a break from his cinema work to support his father in the critical time. He is also expected to travel to Singapore to aid his father in the treatment. T Rajendar will undergo a major surgery in Singapore and the treatment is expected to last for about a month. 

Meanwhile, the fans, family, cinema star, friends are praying for the speedy recovery of the actor. Earlier, the Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also visited T Rajendar when he was hospitalised to wish him for a speedy recovery. 

Silambarasan, was supposed to resume his shoot for ‘Pathu Thala’, but the actor has now put it on hold and is focusing on the treatment of his father. 

