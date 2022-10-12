Sydney Sweeney On-Board New 'Barbarella' Movie

'Under the Silver Lake' star, Sydney Sweeney has been signed for a new 'Barbarella' movie for Sony Pictures.

The film is currently in the early phase of development, with no director, producer, or writer currently attached, reports 'Variety'. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post.

The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera.

According to 'Variety,' Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in the Marvel Comics adaptation 'Madame Web.'

The studio also landed the rights to 'The Registration,' an adaptation of Madison Lawson's thriller of the same name. Brad Fuller is producing, while Sweeney is attached to the star.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest's comic series, the original 1968 'Barbarella' starred Jane Fonda as the eponymous space-traveling heroine. Although the film was not a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with Barbarella widely seen as one of Fonda's most iconic on-screen roles.