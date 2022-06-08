Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down A Troll That Said Amber Heard Deserved To be Assaulted

Swara Bhasker recently spoke out in support of Amber Heard after the results of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trials by shutting down a troll on Twitter.

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down A Troll That Said Amber Heard Deserved To be Assaulted
Swara Bhasker Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:46 pm

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently spoke out in support of Amber Heard after the results of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trials. She slammed a troll who said that she deserved to be assaulted.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bhasker had shared an article on Johnny-Amber's case with her fans and requested them to read it.

A Twitter user passed a lewd comment on it. Responding to it, the actress wrote, ‘Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life.’

Swara Bhasker comes forward to Amber Heard's defence.

Bhasker was told by a Twitter user that people are supporting Johnny Depp because the assault claims against him were judged to be baseless during his trial. She responded by sharing an article regarding Depp's 2018 UK libel suit against a magazine for referring to him as a "wife-beater." The judge reportedly ruled that the charges against Depp are substantially true, and he had lost the trials.

The court found both parties guilty of defamation, but Depp received a higher monetary award. Due to a Virginia provision that caps punitive damages, the judge reduced Depp's award, but Heard still owes him $10.35 million.

While some have praised Depp's victory, others have criticized the decision as a setback for domestic abuse victims.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Johnny Depp Swara Bhasker Amber Heard Johnny Depp Defamation Suit Johnny Wins Amber Heard Trial Johnny Amber Defamation Trial Johnny Depp Amber Heard Defamation Troll S Twitter
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million