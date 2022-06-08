Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently spoke out in support of Amber Heard after the results of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trials. She slammed a troll who said that she deserved to be assaulted.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bhasker had shared an article on Johnny-Amber's case with her fans and requested them to read it.

A Twitter user passed a lewd comment on it. Responding to it, the actress wrote, ‘Nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted. Nobody. That you think this is deeply disturbing. I pity the women in your life.’

Bhasker was told by a Twitter user that people are supporting Johnny Depp because the assault claims against him were judged to be baseless during his trial. She responded by sharing an article regarding Depp's 2018 UK libel suit against a magazine for referring to him as a "wife-beater." The judge reportedly ruled that the charges against Depp are substantially true, and he had lost the trials.

The court found both parties guilty of defamation, but Depp received a higher monetary award. Due to a Virginia provision that caps punitive damages, the judge reduced Depp's award, but Heard still owes him $10.35 million.

While some have praised Depp's victory, others have criticized the decision as a setback for domestic abuse victims.