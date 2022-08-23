Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Boycott Trends, Says ‘Bollywood Has Been Painted As A Really Dark Place'

'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, hit the screens on August 11, 2022. But even before the release, the film made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter. It was the same case with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ and the upcoming Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’. Several B-town stars have come forward in support of the leading actors of these films amid the call for boycotting Bollywood films.

Now adding to the list is Swara Bhasker, who returns to the silver screen after four years with ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. Stating that she doesn't believe in celebrating anyone's failure, Swara talked about the call for boycott and told India Today, "There's this whole trend on Twitter and on social media, they want to bring Bollywood down, they call it stupid names. I find it so petty, and also disgusting, because I feel that these people in their blind hatred are forgetting that Bollywood gives a livelihood to many people."

The actress also mentioned that the hate towards Bollywood has increased in general and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is one of the reasons behind it. “After the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex. My question is very simple, 'if everyone is doing just this, then who is making films?' Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood,” she said.

Apart from that, Swara said that the other reasons behind the slump in Bollywood are that people don't want to go out of their houses, no one wants to spend money on leisure like watching films and that OTT really disrupted the watching experience.

‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ is directed by Kamal Pandey.