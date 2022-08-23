Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Opens Up On Boycott Trends, Says ‘Bollywood Has Been Painted As A Really Dark Place'

Swara Bhasker, who will next be seen in ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’, has now reacted to the boycott trends against Bollywood.

Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:51 pm

'Laal Singh Chaddha', starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, hit the screens on August 11, 2022. But even before the release, the film made headlines after the hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ started trending on Twitter. It was the same case with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ and the upcoming Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’. Several B-town stars have come forward in support of the leading actors of these films amid the call for boycotting Bollywood films.

Now adding to the list is Swara Bhasker, who returns to the silver screen after four years with ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. Stating that she doesn't believe in celebrating anyone's failure, Swara talked about the call for boycott and told India Today, "There's this whole trend on Twitter and on social media, they want to bring Bollywood down, they call it stupid names. I find it so petty, and also disgusting, because I feel that these people in their blind hatred are forgetting that Bollywood gives a livelihood to many people."

The actress also mentioned that the hate towards Bollywood has increased in general and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is one of the reasons behind it. “After the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex. My question is very simple, 'if everyone is doing just this, then who is making films?' Unfortunately, Bollywood is being discredited. There are people who just don't like Bollywood,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Related stories

Tanmay Bhat To Swara Bhasker To Kunal Kamra – 5 Celebs Who Took Controversies In Their Stride

Actor Swara Bhasker Receives Death Threat; Mumbai Cops Launch Probe

Swara Bhasker Shuts Down A Troll That Said Amber Heard Deserved To be Assaulted

Apart from that, Swara said that the other reasons behind the slump in Bollywood are that people don't want to go out of their houses, no one wants to spend money on leisure like watching films and that OTT really disrupted the watching experience. 

‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ is directed by Kamal Pandey.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Swara Bhasker Bollywood Actor Boycott Boycott Alia Bhatt Bollywood News Bollywood Actress Bollywood Movies Bollywood Couples Jaha Chaar Yaar Swara Bhasker New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?