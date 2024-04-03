Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Karan Sharma. The couple tied the knot in an opulent ceremony in Jaipur. Their wedding became the talk of the town as the actor moved away from conventional choices and uniquely celebrated their big day. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her wedding. She said how she never intended to break stereotypes with her wedding.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Surbhi Chandna talked about her wedding with Karan Sharma. She revealed that they opted for different things because that is what they had always wanted. She said, “I never intended to break any kind of stereotype. The things we did at our wedding were the things we wanted to do. It was our wish, Dil se nikli hui hai. Karan told me he wanted me to sing for him and I did that. By nature, I’m a flamboyant person, and people rehearse a lot of things at their wedding, but we did not do it.”
The 'Ishqbaaaz' actor continued, “Karan was checking the mandap, decorations, and arrangements if everything is fine. I’d told him about my entry and asked him to just open the door for me and I’ll do the rest. It was just very organic. We saw each other, the song played, and I saw his expressions. I was just lost in his eyes, aur jaisi main hoon mast maula main bas waise.”
Chandna and Sharma grabbed eyeballs because they chose an unconventional colour palette for their wedding outfit. Additionally, they decided to do away with the crying and sobbing and they had a jolly bidaai ceremony. The couple tied the knot after dating each other for 13 years.