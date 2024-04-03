In a conversation with The Times of India, Surbhi Chandna talked about her wedding with Karan Sharma. She revealed that they opted for different things because that is what they had always wanted. She said, “I never intended to break any kind of stereotype. The things we did at our wedding were the things we wanted to do. It was our wish, Dil se nikli hui hai. Karan told me he wanted me to sing for him and I did that. By nature, I’m a flamboyant person, and people rehearse a lot of things at their wedding, but we did not do it.”