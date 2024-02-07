Sunny Leone: I Fell In Love With My Husband Watching Him Play Music

It was in 2011 when Sunny Leone married her husband and musician Daniel Weber, and the two have been setting relationship goals ever since. The actress revealed that she fell in love with him when she saw him play music.

Talking about Daniel, the frontman of American rock 'n roll band The Disparrows, Sunny very proudly told IANS: “Daniel’s music is amazing. He truly is an inspiration. He’s so creative, talented, smart and he loves playing. I fell in love watching my husband play music the first time I met him."