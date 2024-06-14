Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside

Sunny who was a former adult star entered the industry with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 5' where she entered as an wild card contestant in 2011. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Jism 2'. Later, she starred in 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'One Night Stand' and 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' among others. Sunny also featured in several item numbers. She has also been hosting 'Splitsvilla'. Sunny was last seen in 'Kennedy', directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also starred Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal. She will be next seen in a Malayalam film.