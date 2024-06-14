Art & Entertainment

Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside

Sunny Leone, who was supposed to perform at the University College of Engineering in Kerala on July 5, has been denied permission.

Instagram
Sunny Leone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone who was supposed to perform at the University College of Engineering in Kerala on July 5, has been denied permission for her show, as per reports.

As per a report in Manorama, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal asked the registrar to make sure that the college university does not include Sunny's show in the list of their scheduled programs.

Sunny Leone - Instagram
Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects

BY Garima Das

PTI reported that Dr Kunnummal said Sunny's permission to the educational institution was denied as there was an existing directive from the Higher Education Department banning the performance of "outside bands" on the campuses.

He told PTI said he learned about the Sunny Leone event after seeing a poster. “After the recent stampede incident at CUSAT campus, there is an existing direction banning performances by outside band on the campuses,'' he said.

He further said that here is also a regulation that money should not be collected from outside for any event inside the campuses. He added, ''On this particular campus, there are only around 300 students, and for a Bollywood celebrity, an exorbitant amount needs to be collected''.

Sunny who was a former adult star entered the industry with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 5' where she entered as an wild card contestant in 2011. In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with 'Jism 2'. Later, she starred in 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'One Night Stand' and 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' among others. Sunny also featured in several item numbers. She has also been hosting 'Splitsvilla'. Sunny was last seen in 'Kennedy', directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film also starred Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal. She will be next seen in a Malayalam film.

