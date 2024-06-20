Actor Sunny Deol, who delivered a huge blockbuster with 'Gadar 2', has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. Sunny, 66, has collaborated with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for an upcoming project. 'Pushpa 2' makers Mythri Movie Makers along with People Media Factory, on Thursday, announced the movie on social media. Sunny Deol also announced his upcoming flick with Gopichand. It is tentatively titled, 'SDGM'. The shoot will commence soon.