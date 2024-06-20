Actor Sunny Deol, who delivered a huge blockbuster with 'Gadar 2', has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. Sunny, 66, has collaborated with Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni for an upcoming project. 'Pushpa 2' makers Mythri Movie Makers along with People Media Factory, on Thursday, announced the movie on social media. Sunny Deol also announced his upcoming flick with Gopichand. It is tentatively titled, 'SDGM'. The shoot will commence soon.
Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol wrote, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM". Starring action superstar @iamsunnydeol...directed by @donogopichand...@produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory....MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman #RishiPunjabi #AvinashKolla (sic)''.
The film is said to be have high octane action scenes. Gopichand has given successful films like 'Krack' and 'Veera Simha Reddy'. So, going by his track record of giving commercially successful movies and Sunny Deol performing the action sequences, the film seems to provide a cinematic extravaganza for the audiences.
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' which released in 2023, beat Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year at the domestic box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Ameesha Patel. The movie received lots of love and appreciation from critics and fans. It grossed over Rs 690 crore globally.
Sunny Deol has collaborated with Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Lahore 1947'. It has been backed by Aamir Khan Productions. 'Lahore 1947' also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Alia Fazal. Sunny will also be seen in 'Border 2'. The sequel to 1997 blockbuster 'Border', was announced recently. The movie also reportedly stars Ayushmann Khurrana as one of the leads.
Deol also has Vivek Chauhan's 'Baap', and Anil Sharma's 'Apne 2' in his kitty. As per reports, he will also be seen in Nitest Tiwari's 'Ramayana' where he is said to be playing Lord Hanuman.