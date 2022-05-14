Saturday, May 14, 2022
Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Engaged To Bimal Roy’s Great-Granddaughter Drisha?

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is rumoured to be engaged to director Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha. He will next be featured in director Anil Sharma's ‘Apne 2’.

Sunny Deal with his son, Karan Deol

Updated: 14 May 2022 12:27 pm

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol, who made his acting debut in his father's 2019 film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,' is rumoured to have been gotten engaged. Karan Deol is said to be engaged to Drisha, the great-granddaughter of director Bimal Roy. "Karan Deol and Drisha are childhood friends," Karan Deol's team said, dismissing the claims, according to a report by the ETimes.

Karan Deol will next be featured in director Anil Sharma's ‘Apne 2’ alongside his family. Actors Dharmendra and Bobby Deol will also feature in the film along with Sunny Deol and Karan Deol. Fans are delighted to see the father-son dynamic on the big screen. Karan Deol previously worked with his family members on a project as a second unit director on ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 3', which also starred the trio.

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is now filming ‘Gadar 2’. In October 2021, the film was announced. Sunny Deol posted on social media at the time and published the film's motion poster. "The wait is finally ended after two decades! On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, I present to you the #Gadar2 motion poster. The Katha Continues…(sic)," he had written.

Actress Ameesha Patel later posted their first glimpse of the film on her own Instagram account. Patel and Sunny Deol were dressed as their characters Sakeena and Tara in the photo. She had written, "GADAR 2' muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)." 

'Gadar' was set in post-partition India and told the narrative of Sakeena, a Muslim girl, and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh lad. The movie was a hit with the audience. ‘Gadar 2’ is directed by Anil Sharma and written by Shaktimaan Talwar.

