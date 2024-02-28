Sunil Grover: Adah Sharma Amazed Me With The Way She Got Into The Character For ‘Sunflower 2’

Sunil Grover is all set to be back to play the quirky Sonu in ‘Sunflower 2’. The show has been one of the most anticipated shows as the ending for the first part was a cliffhanger. Audiences are eager to know as to what is going to happen to Sunil Grover’s character next. The trailer for the second part has been appreciated a lot, and fans even got to get a glimpse of a new character who is going to make an entry, Rosie, to be played by Adah Sharma.
Talking about Adah Sharma’s entry to the show, Sunil Grover says, “The character Adah is playing is called Rosie. When I read the script, even I wanted to know who was playing Rosie because that character is very interesting. I was happy when I got to know that Adah is going to play Rosie.”
Adah Sharma has slowly and steadily made a name for herself in the film industry. Her niche antics not just onscreen but even on social media have always won audiences over. Speaking of having seen her work before, Sunil Grover adds, “I have seen her work and I feel that she is a tremendous actor. But when she was playing this character, she amazed me with the way she got into the character and performed it. We had a ball while shooting.”
Coming to talk of Sonu, it will forever be one of the most popular characters of Sunil Grover. The quirky antics that he did in the first season of ‘Sunflower’ are etched in the minds and hearts of audiences. But is Sunil Grover similar to the character of Sonu in real life as well?
“Sonu sometimes gets very naughty and mischievous; I can sometimes relate to that. I admire Sonu’s innocence, but I feel that I don’t possess it myself,” concludes Sunil Grover.