Sunil Grover: Adah Sharma Amazed Me With The Way She Got Into The Character For ‘Sunflower 2’

Sunil Grover is all set to be back to play the quirky Sonu in ‘Sunflower 2’. The show has been one of the most anticipated shows as the ending for the first part was a cliffhanger. Audiences are eager to know as to what is going to happen to Sunil Grover’s character next. The trailer for the second part has been appreciated a lot, and fans even got to get a glimpse of a new character who is going to make an entry, Rosie, to be played by Adah Sharma.