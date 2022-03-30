Sumona Chakravarti Leaving ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’?

There are reports that actress Sumona Chakravarti will soon be making her exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The actress plays the role of Sarla Gulati, host Kapil Sharma’s neighbour on the show, who is deeply in love with him. She has been part of the show since it began. She had earlier played the role of Manju Sharma.

According to a report in News18, the actress is all set to host a Bengali show and will be walking about the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ soon. In her new show, titled ‘Shonar Bengal’, she will be seen exploring the different areas in the state and also talking about some interesting trivia about Bengal and the people who stay there. This will be a 10-part travelogue that will help viewers enjoy the rich cultural destinations across literature, art, music, in Bengal. However, she is yet to give a confirmation about her exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The actress spoke to The Tribune about bagging the travel show. She had said, “I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood but from a distance. This show gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show.”

She had added, “When the team at Zee Zest reached out, I immediately thought this was something I would love to be a part of. I’ve always loved to travel, explore new places and cultures and what better way to do it than via a travel show and that too in my own state – Bengal. I’m extremely excited to go on this journey with Zee Zest and know more about my roots and uncover all the hidden gems that Bengal has to offer.”