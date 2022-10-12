Sumit Kaul On Mental Health: Health Is A Result Of A Combination Of Physical, Mental And Spiritual Balance

One thing that the difficult times of Covid have taught us is to take care of both our mental and physical health. Actor and voice artist Sumit Kaul talks about the importance of mental well-being. To him, mental health meant “thoughts that are not compulsive and there is a sense of balance within”.

Talking about how people take care of their physical health but forget about their mental well-being, he added, “Health is a result of a combination of physical, mental and spiritual balance. Focussing on just one will only create an imbalance in life. Routine and discipline play a crucial role.”

On what he thinks is important for good mental health, Sumit Kaul shared, “Consumption plays a very important part in maintaining good health, whether it is the food we consume or the content. The food we eat also plays an important role in the thoughts we are attracted to. Certain foods are known to be more calming than others. The content you watch or the people you associate with often leaves a very strong impression which can be inspiring for your life or create anxiety. I like to eat healthily, exercise regularly, stay away from intoxicants of any kind, maintain positive influences in my life and meditate daily.”

Sumit Kaul doesn’t think that the entertainment industry is generally targeted when it comes to depression and anxiety. “People in the entertainment industry, especially actors, have chosen to be in the limelight. It's important we accept that our lives will be under scrutiny. So no, I don't think people from this industry are targeted,” he explained.

He also does not believe that the people associated with the entertainment industry go through more stress than any other professional. “Are we more susceptible to anxiety or depression? I don't think that's true either. However, as with most professions, the acting profession doesn't have a routine which can be destabilising over a period of time if you are not able to maintain a routine on your own. Although I do feel a reduction in privacy can be daunting for a lot of people. That definitely can cause anxiety,” he said.

So, what does he do on days he feels low? “I surround myself with people who love me. I sit in the temple and meditate as well,” he added.