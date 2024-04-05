Taking to her Instagram, Suki Waterhouse shared a picture of herself where she posed with the baby in her arms. The singer-actor did not reveal the face of the baby. Waterhouse was seen in a grey cardigan. She wore diamond rings on her fingers and her hair was let down in loose waves. On the other hand, she had cradled her baby in a white blanket that had colourful hearts printed on it. Sharing the picture, she wrote a short and sweet caption. She wrote, “Welcome to the world angel.”