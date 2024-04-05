Back in March, pictures of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse strolling with their baby went viral on social media. The pictures showed the couple in casual clothes as they strolled down the street with a pram. The couple had not commented on the matter then. But recently, Suki Waterhouse took to her Instagram to confirm the news.
Taking to her Instagram, Suki Waterhouse shared a picture of herself where she posed with the baby in her arms. The singer-actor did not reveal the face of the baby. Waterhouse was seen in a grey cardigan. She wore diamond rings on her fingers and her hair was let down in loose waves. On the other hand, she had cradled her baby in a white blanket that had colourful hearts printed on it. Sharing the picture, she wrote a short and sweet caption. She wrote, “Welcome to the world angel.”
Take a look at the adorable post here.
Waterhouse’s post has fetched over 361K likes. Fans took to the comment section to congratulate her and Robert Pattinson on welcoming their first child. One fan said, “That child hit the genetic lottery.” A second fan commented, “This baby has no idea who their parents are.” A third fan wrote, “Tell the father to at least come out for a family photo.” Celebrities like Halsey, Paris Hilton, and Nina Dobrev also congratulated her.
Waterhouse announced her pregnancy last year at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. She has been dating Pattinson reportedly since 2018. They made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala last year. They have not yet revealed the name, gender, and face of their first child.