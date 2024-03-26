In November last year, Suki Waterhouse confirmed that she would be welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson. She appeared at the Corona Festival and announced the pregnancy on stage. Following this announcement, a latest report reveals that the couple has welcomed their first child. Multiple pictures of the couple strolling with their baby are going viral on social media.
As reported by Daily Mail Online, Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were spotted strolling with their baby. The actor wore a grey puffer jacket, a white sweatshirt, a cap, and sunglasses. Waterhouse was seen in a black trench coat that she had paired with grey pants, a cap, and sneakers. The baby’s face was not revealed because they had placed their child in a pram as they walked down the street.
Take a look at the viral picture here.
Reacting to the viral pictures and videos, fans have started congratulating the couple on social media. One fan said, “Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are parents I'm so happy.” A second fan commented, “He was my first crush. I first saw him when I was 9 years old in Twilight…Happy for him.” A third fan wrote, “So happy for them!”
In an earlier interview with The Sunday Times, Waterhouse gushed about her relationship with Pattinson. She said, “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him. Then he'll come out for a couple of days. I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years. I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”
Waterhouse and Pattinson have not yet revealed the details of their child to the media.