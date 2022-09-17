Suicide Attempt, Memory Loss: First Look Out Of Tamil Web Series 'Fall'

The makers of Siddharth Ramaswamy's upcoming Tamil web series, 'Fall', featuring actress Anjali in the lead, have now released the first look of the series.



Set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, 'Fall' is an adaptation of the award-winning six-episode Canadian French web mini-series, 'Vertige'.



Apart from Anjali, who is a Tamil and Telugu film star, the upcoming web series will also feature S.P.B. Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay and Poornima Bagyaraj.



'Fall' follows the story of a young women who has no memory of the 24 hours prior to her suicide attempt.



The show is about how she tries to piece together what really happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies and the unspeakable truths locked deep in her memory.



Siddarth Ramaswamy, apart from directing the series, has also handled the cinematography for this series. Kishan C. Chezhiyan is in charge of editing and Ajesh is composing the music.