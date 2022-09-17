Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suicide Attempt, Memory Loss: First Look Out Of Tamil Web Series 'Fall'

The makers of Siddharth Ramaswamy's upcoming Tamil web series, 'Fall', featuring actress Anjali in the lead, have now released the first look of the series.

'Fall' Poster
'Fall' Poster IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 4:23 pm

The makers of Siddharth Ramaswamy's upcoming Tamil web series, 'Fall', featuring actress Anjali in the lead, have now released the first look of the series.

Set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, 'Fall' is an adaptation of the award-winning six-episode Canadian French web mini-series, 'Vertige'.

Apart from Anjali, who is a Tamil and Telugu film star, the upcoming web series will also feature S.P.B. Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay and Poornima Bagyaraj.

'Fall' follows the story of a young women who has no memory of the 24 hours prior to her suicide attempt.

The show is about how she tries to piece together what really happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies and the unspeakable truths locked deep in her memory.

Siddarth Ramaswamy, apart from directing the series, has also handled the cinematography for this series. Kishan C. Chezhiyan is in charge of editing and Ajesh is composing the music.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Siddharth Ramaswamy Tamil Cinema Web Series Fall Indian Cinema OTT Platforms Disney+Hotstar Vertige
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

PM Modi To Release Cheetahs To Kuno National Park; Specially Customised Jumbo Jet Arrives In Namibia To Bring Them

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity