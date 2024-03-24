Sudhaa Chandran Reunites With Neelu Vaghela, Lauds 'Energetic' Shagun Pandey

The episode is hosted by 'Bigg Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui.Sudhaa, who plays Kailashi Devi in the show 'Doree' said: "There's a delightful surprise in store as I take the stage for the special Holi event, accompanied by a storyboard where Kailashi attempts to harm Doree. It's always a pleasure to meet actors from my fellow shows. It was a joyous experience to connect with them, especially the young generation, who exuded focus and boundless energy."