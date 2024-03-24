Art & Entertainment

Sudhaa Chandran Reunites With Neelu Vaghela, Lauds 'Energetic' Shagun Pandey

Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran has opened up on the Holi special episode 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang', saying it was joyous to connect with the younger generation, who exude focus and boundless energy.

I
IANS
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Blackhat%20Talent
Sudhaa Chandran Photo: Blackhat Talent
info_icon

On the occasion of Holi, the Shukla family of the show 'Suhaagan' have opened their doors to welcome a kaleidoscope of colours, laughter, and festivities. They have invited the beloved characters of 'Doree', 'Parineetii', 'Udaariyaan', 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' and 'Mangal Lakshmi' for a colourful celebration.

The episode is hosted by 'Bigg Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui.Sudhaa, who plays Kailashi Devi in the show 'Doree' said: "There's a delightful surprise in store as I take the stage for the special Holi event, accompanied by a storyboard where Kailashi attempts to harm Doree. It's always a pleasure to meet actors from my fellow shows. It was a joyous experience to connect with them, especially the young generation, who exuded focus and boundless energy."

"Meeting Veer (portrayed by Shagun Pandey) from 'Mera Balam Thandeaar' was particularly gratifying. His energetic presence as he danced, filled me with immense happiness," she shared.

Sudhaa added: "It was the perfect opportunity to reunite with co-actors, such as my recent encounter with Neelu Vaghela after a long time. Let's hope for an end to all negativity, with everyone embracing happiness and fostering renewed friendships, leaving no room for resentment in their hearts."'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang' will air on March 23 at 6:30 pm on Colors.

PHOTOS

