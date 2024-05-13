In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra said, ''No, that’s another story from somebody else. Preity and I were never friends; we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time, but that was the breakup he had before he met me, and only this part is true. It is a totally different reason that they split. I didn’t come between them''.