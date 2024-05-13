Actress Suchitra Pillai who has been married to Lars Kjeldsen for 19 years, has opened up on the reports of being tagged as 'boyfriend snatcher'. For the unversed, actress Preity Zinta once dated Lars. It was reported back then Suchitra 'snatched' Lars from Preity despite the actresses being friends. Suchitra clarified that she and her 'Dil Chahta Hai' co-star, were "never friends'' and she was never the reason behind Preity and Lars' breakup.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra said, ''No, that’s another story from somebody else. Preity and I were never friends; we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time, but that was the breakup he had before he met me, and only this part is true. It is a totally different reason that they split. I didn’t come between them''.
Pillai also said that she was labelled as 'boyfriend snatcher' because of a misunderstanding. "The big news that happened, which was a big misunderstanding, it was not because of me. It happened at the time I came back from England, I was called a ‘boyfriend snatcher’ on the cover of several magazines. The headline read, ‘Suchitra Pillai is a boyfriend snatcher,'" she said.
The actress further said, "It was because I started dating Andrew Coyne, who had started Star Television in India. This was the relationship in question, but it was not because of me that Andrew and his partner and model Achala Sachdev fell apart. It is water under the bridge after many years, and Achala and I laugh about it.”
Suchitra Pillai and Lars Kjeldsen got married in 2005. They have a daughter, Annika Kjeldsen. Preity Zinta, on the other hand, has been married to Gene Goodenough. They have twins, named Gia and Jai, who they welcomed via surrogacy in 2021.