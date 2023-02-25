Subhash Ghai Ventures Into Television With 'Jaanaki'

Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Director Subhash Ghai, who is known for films such as 'Karz', 'Hero', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan' and others, is venturing into the medium of television with the show 'Jaanaki'. The show is a daily soap revolving around women empowerment, and is supposed to go on air in May 2023.

Subhash Ghai will work in the capacity of a producer on the show and the shooting for its 208 episodes will start this month.

Talking about the same, Subhash Ghai said: "Television is the most powerful medium that has the power to reform and redefine entertainment in our country. With 'Jaanaki' we aim to strengthen the movement of women empowerment."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His company Mukta Arts has recently finalised an agreement with the CEO of Prasar Bharti to produce the show. "As 'Doordarshan' is the most viewed channel in India, it is an honour to associate with such an iconic brand for our first daily soap," he added.

A Mukta Arts presentation, 'Jaanaki' is written by Jainesh Ezardar, Vandana Tiwari, and Rekha Babbal. Rutuja Kathe is the creative director and the show will be directed by Jignesh Vaishnav and Dharmesh, produced by Rahul Puri and associate producer Vishal Gandhi.

