Stepping Into Someone Else’s Shoes! How Nitesh Pandey Felt While Replacing Vipin Sharma In ‘What The Folks’

Actor Nitesh Pandey who has been part of films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ will be replacing Vipin Sharma in the final season of ‘What The Folks’.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 7:48 pm

Actor Nitesh Pandey is excited for his role in the popular web series ‘What The Folks’, and understands the responsibility since he is replacing actor Vipin Sharma as the father of two daughters (Anita and Akshata), along with the fact that upcoming season is the final season of the popular comedy series.

“While I had big shoes to fill, I am lucky to have been given the opportunity to be part of this family that share the same chemistry off- screen as they do on- screen. As we say goodbye to this wonderful series, I can only hope the audience resonates with the love and effort that we have all put in to make this story something to remember for the years to come,” says Pandey.

“Portraying a character older than my actual age was a challenge in itself but the co-actors and the whole team made it seem like a cakewalk. In this season, the parents are seen hustling between two major life decisions their kids are about to take and I wanted to make sure to give it my best to live up the character. The character struck a chord with me and the opportunity to play the role of the daddy cool of the ‘Sharma family’ seemed like the perfect fit,” says Pandey who has been in the industry for over quite some time now has charmed us with his stellar performances in films such as ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, and not to miss his successful television serials ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard' and was last seen in ‘India Wali Maa’.

“After working in multiple films and television for a decade, taking up a web-show was a very different yet refreshing experience for me. This show has undoubtedly been extremely loved and well- received by the audience, in fact it truly is one of the most relatable family shows of this age,” he says adding the wanted to be a part of the story, because of its reach and popularity.

“When I first got the call for this role, I knew I wanted to be a part of its success story. The growing penetration of YouTube platforms with Indian audiences is the future and it has opened up some great opportunities for content creators to bring heart- warming storylines to life,” he says.

