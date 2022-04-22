Sree Vishnu's 'Bhala Thandanana' Gets A Release Date

Actor Sree Vishnu is preparing for a challenging role in the next film 'Bhala Thandanana.' The film's teaser was recently unveiled, and it received a good response from fans and moviegoers. Now, the makers have announced the release date of the film.

'Bhala Thandanana' will be released in theatres globally on April 30th, in the summer. The creators seem to want to take advantage of the summer vacation, therefore they smartly selected to release it next week. Furthermore, the film will benefit from the Ramzan celebration on May 3rd.

The teaser for 'Bhala Thandanana' shows Sree Vishnu in a boy-next-door avatar, but he also shows his other side as a revolutionary young man who opposes a corrupt political leader.

In the teaser for 'Bhala Thandanana,' actress Catherine Tressa is also featured as a reporter. While Ramachandra Raju of 'KGF' fame portrayed the villain in this film, other actors like as Srinivas Reddy, Adarsh Balakrishna, Satya, Posani Krishna Murali, and others played important parts.

Chaitanya Dantuluri of 'Baanam' fame is directing the film, which is produced by Rajani Korrapati and presented by Sai Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram.

Mani Sharma composed the soundtracks and the lyrical videos for the first two singles. The freshly released tracks have been well received.

Srikanth Vissa wrote the screenplay for the film, which is billed as a commercial entertainment, while Suresh Ragutu handled the cinematography. The editor is Marthand K Venkatesh, while the art director is Gandhi Nadikudikar. Peter Hein, the stunt director, oversaw the action scene.