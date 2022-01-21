Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
'Squid Games' Set To Return With Season 2

Sarandos confirmed a second season of the Korean survival drama to the media.

The Korean survival drama received immense love on Netflix -

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 10:06 pm

Popular Korean series 'Squid Games', which rose to quick popularity amongst OTT viewers, will be back with its second season soon. The news was confirmed by the host OTT's platfrom's CCO in a recent statement.

Ted Sarandos, the OTT platform's CCO, confirmed the second season of the Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game’. He passed the statement during the OTT platform's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview. ‘Squid Game’ scored as the OTT platform's No. 1 most-viewed TV series, according to a report by Variety.com


Sarandos was asked whether there would be a second season of the violent South Korean survival drama during the OTT platform's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview. Sarandos replied, "Absolutely."

Further adding he said, “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”


He categorized the show as part of the OTT Platform's burgeoning bouquet of entertainment franchises with live experiences, games, and merchandise that the company sees as having growth potential outside of the core streaming service. ‘Bridgerton’, the second most-watched original TV show, will premiere Season 2 in March, and ‘Stranger Things’ will premiere Season 4 this summer, according to Sarandos.


‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously stated that the popular series would be renewed for a second season.

