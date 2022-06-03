South Korean singer and actress Jang Na Ra, will reportedly tie the knot in June. The 41-year-old, said that she will marry a man who is six years younger to her after dating for two years.

Jang wrote on the board of her agency’s website, “I fell in love with him for his bright smile, kindness and sincerity," According to Korea Times, the actor-singer said that her to-be husband is in video production but did not reveal more details.

Jang and her agency did not tell the exact wedding date but added that it will be a small wedding with only family and friends in attendance. "Soon after marriage, I'll meet you the audience with a new drama, so I'm working hard on that, too," Jang added.

Jang debuted in 2001 as a singer with album ‘First Story’ and got immediate attention with songs like ‘Burying My Face in Tears’ and ‘Confession’. She then released hit albums like ‘Sweet Dream’ and won music awards by MBC and KBS in 2002.

She took up a role in sitcom ‘New Nonstop’ in 2001 and began her acting career. She then continued to appear in several dramas like ‘Successful Story of a Bright Girl’, ‘Baby Faced Beauty’, ‘School 2013’, ‘You Are My Destiny’ and ‘Confession Couple’. She also appeared in a film, ‘Oh! Happy Day’ in 2003.

Jang also released Chinese albums and has appeared in Chinese dramas like ‘My Bratty Princess’ (2006) and ‘Unruly Qiao’ (2011).