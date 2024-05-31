'You Are Deeply Missed': Mahesh Babu Remembers His Late Father Krishna On Birth Anniversary

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu today, May 31, shared a heartfelt note as he remembered his late father and legendary actor Krishna on his 81st birth anniversary. Mahesh shared a throwback picture of his father when he was young alongside an emotional note.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu shared a note that read, ''Happy birthday Nanna… you are deeply missed, and will always live on in every memory of mine!♥️♥️♥️ (sic)''.
Have a look at Mahesh Babu's post here.
Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy aka Krishna passed away on November 15, 2022, after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 79. His untimely demise left a huge void in the entire Telgugu industry.
Mahesh Babu who was close to his father often speaks about him. In January, at a pre-release event of his film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, the actor turned emotional as he remembered his dad. He said, ''Sankranti is always special to me. It was more special for my Nanna Kirshna. All my Sankranti releases have been a blockbuster, and let’s do a hit this time as well. A huge hit.”
Mahesh said that his father used to call him and talk about his film’s box office collection and would always wait for that phone call.
In remembrance of his late father, Mahesh has founded a Superstar Krishna Educational Fund. This initiative is a tribute to his father and will provide scholarships to 40 needy students. The education will range from school to post-graduate degree.
On the work front, Mahesh Babu's last release was 'Guntur Kaaram' co-starring Sreeleela. It is currently streaming on Netflix. He will be seen in ‘SSMB 29’ by SS Rajamouli. It is one of the most-anticipated films. The project is currently in pre-production process. The writing has also been completed and except Mahesh Babu, the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.