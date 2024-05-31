'You Are Deeply Missed': Mahesh Babu Remembers His Late Father Krishna On Birth Anniversary

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's last release was 'Guntur Kaaram' co-starring Sreeleela. It is currently streaming on Netflix. He will be seen in ‘SSMB 29’ by SS Rajamouli. It is one of the most-anticipated films. The project is currently in pre-production process. The writing has also been completed and except Mahesh Babu, the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.