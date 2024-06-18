Taking to their Instagram, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai shared a video as they brought their baby boy from the hospital to their home. The couple did not reveal the face of their baby. Paul was seen entering the house with her baby wrapped in a printed blanket. The actor was seen dressed in a white flowy dress that she had paired with a bindi. She kept looking at her baby cradled in her arms and smiled. The video also showed how the couple had decorated the nursery for their baby with pastel-coloured balloons. They revealed that they had named him, Ilai, and he was born on June 11.