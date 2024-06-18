When Amala Paul announced her pregnancy in January this year, her fans were excited to see the actor step into this new phase of her life. Throughout her pregnancy journey, Paul shared milestones with her husband Jagat Desai on social media. The couple recently announced that they have welcomed a baby boy to their family. They shared the announcement on social media.
Taking to their Instagram, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai shared a video as they brought their baby boy from the hospital to their home. The couple did not reveal the face of their baby. Paul was seen entering the house with her baby wrapped in a printed blanket. The actor was seen dressed in a white flowy dress that she had paired with a bindi. She kept looking at her baby cradled in her arms and smiled. The video also showed how the couple had decorated the nursery for their baby with pastel-coloured balloons. They revealed that they had named him, Ilai, and he was born on June 11.
Sharing the video, Desai and Paul wrote, “It's a boy!! Meet our little miracle, ‘ILAI’ born on 11.06.2024 #babyboy #love.” Take a look at the video shared by the couple here.
The video has fetched over 393K likes. Fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple as they stepped into parenthood. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Awwwwww welcome home baby!!!!!” A second fan commented, “Lovely! Congrats to the mom and dad of Ilai. What is the meaning of the name!? Is it the same as Leaf in Tamil!?” A third fan mentioned, “Wooowww…Congratulations dear...God bless you Ilai baby!!!”
Paul and Desai had tied the knot in November 2023. On the work front, she was last seen in Blessy’s ‘Aadujeevitham.’ She will be next seen in Asif Ali Shrafudeen’s ‘Level Cross’.