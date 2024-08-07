South Cinema

Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics

Rishab Shetty shared some candid moments with Chiyaan Vikram whom he met after 24 years of long wait.

Rishab Shetty meets Chiyaan Vikram
Rishab Shetty and Chiyaan Vikram Photo: X
info_icon

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's dream came true after he met Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram in Bengaluru on August 6. Vikram has always been inspiration to Rishab. The 'Kantara' actor was over the moon to meet his 'idol' and spend quality time with him. Taking to his X handle, Rishab shared some candid moments with Vikram whom he met after 24 years of long wait. Rishab met Chiyaan in Bengaluru. The later was in the city to promote his upcoming film, 'Thangalaan'.

Sharing the pics on his official X handle, Rishab wrote, "In my journey in becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration. After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth.'' He added, ''Thank you for inspiring actors like me, and wishing you all the best for #Thangalaan. Love you, @Chiyaan #DreamComeTrue (sic)."

Have a look at the pics of Rishab Shetty and Chiyaan Vikram here.

Chiyaan is currently on a promotional spree for 'Thangalaan'. A multi-city tour is going on in full swing and the actor has been travelling to major cities. Earlier, the makers held events in Hyderabad and Chennai. After the Bengaluru event that was held on August 6, the team will now move to Mumbai and Kochi to promote the film.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, 'Thangalaan' is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. Vikram has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of his character of a tribal warrior. The story of 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. It narrates the forgotten role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.

Coming back to Rishab Shetty, he is currently shooting for 'Kantara' prequel, which is said to be releasing in December 2024.

