Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, 'Thangalaan' is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 15. Vikram has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of his character of a tribal warrior. The story of 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. It narrates the forgotten role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.