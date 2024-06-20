Raashii Khanna On Completing Decade In Tollywood: My First Brush With Fandom Happened Here

Raashii fondly recalled her debut film, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', describing it as her "comfort film." "Completing ten years in the industry feels surreal. I didn't know the language or the culture, but you embraced me like your own and kept giving me chances to prove my talent," she said. Released in 2014, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' is a romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Avasarala and also stars Naga Shaurya. The film is an adaptation of the 1897 French play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' by Edmond Rostand and revolves around a young girl, Prabhavati, and two men, Venky and Uday, who love her.