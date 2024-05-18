Niharika NM Announces Her Tamil Debut Backed By Lyca Productions, To Share Screen Space With Atharvaa Murali

Niharika NM, a well-known digital content creator celebrated for her comedic content, is currently enjoying the sunny ambiance of Cannes, marking her third attendance at the esteemed 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
In a conversation with Film Companion ahead of walking the red carpet, the popular internet sensation had some exciting news to share. She announced that she is all set to make her film debut with a Tamil film, in which she will star opposite Atharvaa Murali in the lead. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by debutant director Akash Baskaran and is being produced by Lyca Productions, the studio banner behind ‘Ponniyin Selvan I,’ ‘Darbar,’ Pushpa: The Rise,’ and many blockbuster hits.
Without revealing anything about the plot, Niharika NM said, “It’s a really fun film, it’s entertaining. It has romance, comedy, friendships, heart breaks, road trips and it’s partially shot in New York. So, I get to take a road trip to New York, as I am playing a character that lives in New York,” further adding, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you what my character plays (laughs).”
Other than this, she also revealed that the movie is currently in the pre-production phase. With the filming expected to begin soon, she said that the makers are eyeing for a release next year. More details regarding the film will be announced at a later date.
As for her third time at the French Riviera, in another conversation with Zoom, she expressed, “Being at Cannes for the third time feels absolutely surreal. It feels like stepping into a dream world that I never want to leave.”
Renowned for her comedic prowess, Niharika NM recently ventured into Hollywood with a cameo appearance in Netflix’s highly acclaimed series ‘Big Mouth,’ sharing the screen with luminaries like Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, and Padma Lakshmi.