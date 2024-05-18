Niharika NM Announces Her Tamil Debut Backed By Lyca Productions, To Share Screen Space With Atharvaa Murali

In a conversation with Film Companion ahead of walking the red carpet, the popular internet sensation had some exciting news to share. She announced that she is all set to make her film debut with a Tamil film, in which she will star opposite Atharvaa Murali in the lead. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by debutant director Akash Baskaran and is being produced by Lyca Productions, the studio banner behind ‘Ponniyin Selvan I,’ ‘Darbar,’ Pushpa: The Rise,’ and many blockbuster hits.