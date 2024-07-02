Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa - one of Kannada film industry’s beloved couple – have taken to their social media to announce that they will be welcoming their first child soon. The couple shared a picture from the maternity photoshoot and also revealed when their child is due. The news has broken the internet and fans cannot stop talking about the couple.
Taking to their Instagram, Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa shared a picture from their maternity photoshoot. Poonacha was seen decked in a traditional dark green printed saree that she had paired with a full-sleeve beige printed blouse. She was seated on a chair while Ponnannaa was seen standing behind her in traditional attire. The couple also revealed that they will be welcoming their first child in October.
Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Hello all, you all have always blessed us both throughout our journeys in life, it’s time you shower the same love & blessings on our little one en route this beautiful world. Waiting eagerly for October. Love - Bhuvann & Harshika.” Take a look at the viral post here.
The picture has fetched over 22K likes. Fans took to the comments to pour in their wishes for the couple. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “How beautiful is this Picture... Hearty congratulations Harshika & Bhuvan... God bless you 3.” A second fan wrote, “Congratulations to you both.” A third fan mentioned, “Congratulations ma'am take care and enjoy your pregnancy time…the most special time.” Several celebrities also congratulated the couple as they embarked on their new journey.
Ponnannaa was last seen in ‘Randhawa’, while Poonacha is set to make her Tamil debut with ‘Un Kadhal Irundhal.’ They tied the knot in 2023.