Actress Harshika Poonacha Attacked By A Mob In Bengaluru For Speaking In Kannada: ‘Are We In Pakistan?’

"My husband ignored it by saying "innu move maadilwalla side bidi" (we haven't moved at all right, please move aside now). He moved the vehicle ahead a little, by then these two men started abusing him and my family in their language saying these Kannada people should be taught a lesson and even tried to hit him on the face," Harshika narrated. She further revealed that around 20 to 30 people gathered around their car within two to three minutes, and two people tried to snatch Bhuvann Ponnannaa's gold chain. She added, “My husband realised this on time and quickly held on to it and gave it to me.”