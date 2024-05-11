The first thing that struck me when I watched the trailer of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ was the music. The opening music set the tone of the film; you knew instantly that the film would revolve around a marriage in Kerala. Another thing that stays with you is the chemistry between Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumar. It is refreshing to see Sukumar in a new genre that he is able to pull off effortlessly. It is a treat to watch the camaraderie between these two actors. The plot of the story is humourous and it will tickle the funny bones. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Glad to see Prithviraj finally switching up the genres.” A second fan wrote, “Prithviraj is going to steal the show.” A third fan commented, “Prithviraj is not simply acting, he is just living in that character.”