When the first look of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ starring Prithviraj Sukumar and Basil Josep was unveiled in January, fans were excited to see this unique pair on the screen. As the date of the release of this Malayalam comedy flick comes closer, the anticipation around this project is more intense than ever. Recently, the makers of the film released the trailer which has become the talk of the town.
The 2:01 minute long trailer of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ opens with a shot of Basil Joseph’s character telling his colleagues in the Middle East about his upcoming wedding in Guruvayoor. He is seen telling every staff in his office about his wedding. From the Middle East, the trailer moves to India where the audience sees Basil Joseph and his fiancé – played by Anaswara Rajan. He is excited for his marriage. However, things do not go as planned and he has a change of heart. He refuses to get married.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ here.
The first thing that struck me when I watched the trailer of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ was the music. The opening music set the tone of the film; you knew instantly that the film would revolve around a marriage in Kerala. Another thing that stays with you is the chemistry between Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumar. It is refreshing to see Sukumar in a new genre that he is able to pull off effortlessly. It is a treat to watch the camaraderie between these two actors. The plot of the story is humourous and it will tickle the funny bones. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Glad to see Prithviraj finally switching up the genres.” A second fan wrote, “Prithviraj is going to steal the show.” A third fan commented, “Prithviraj is not simply acting, he is just living in that character.”
Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, and Saafboi, ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ is set to release in cinemas on May 16. The film has been helmed by Vipin Das.