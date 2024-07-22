'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer

Earlier it was reported that Ram Charan wrapped up the shooting of 'Game Changer' in July. But the shooting is not fully completed yet. Reporetdly, a few portions of the film are still pending. As Shankar was busy with the post-production of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2', the shoot of 'Game Changer' got delayed. The director is said to wrap up the entire shooting of the film in a few weeks.