South Cinema

'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer

'Game Changer', which was supposed to release during Dussehra, is now pushed to Christmas. It has been confirmed by producer Dil Raju.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani
'Game Changer' release date postponed Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Filmmaker S Shankar directorial 'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement. The political thriller which was supposed to release during Dussehra, has been postponed. It has been confirmed by producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations, at a recent event.

On July 21, Dil Raju confirmed the news at the pre-release event of Dhanush's 'Raayan' in Hyderabad. He was one of the guests at the event. At the venue, the audience screamed 'Game Changer'. The producer then smiled and said, "Game Changer? Let's meet during Christmas''.

Watch the video here.

Earlier it was reported that Ram Charan wrapped up the shooting of 'Game Changer' in July. But the shooting is not fully completed yet. Reporetdly, a few portions of the film are still pending. As Shankar was busy with the post-production of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2', the shoot of 'Game Changer' got delayed. The director is said to wrap up the entire shooting of the film in a few weeks.

The story of 'Game Changer' has been written by Karthik Subbaraj and the screenplay is jointly written by Shankar, Vivek Velmurugan and Sai Madhav Burra. Ram Charan is playing the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become chief minister. He is said to be in triple roles.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Jayaram, Srikanth, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani and Nassar. S Thaman has composed the music, Tirru is the cinematographer and the film is edited by Shameer Muhammed.

The film will be releases in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The official release date of 'Game Changer' is yet to be announced.

