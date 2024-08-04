Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides

The deadly landslides at Wayanad, Kerala, on July 30, took several lives. As rescue operations entered day 6 today, the death toll crossed 360 as per reports. Reportedly, around 1,300 rescuers are on the ground and they are leaving no stone unturned to save the survivors. Several celebs from the South film industry aided the Wayanad landslides victims by donating to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun have also lent financial support to the victims.
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have collectively donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help with the relief work in landslide-hit Wayanad. Chiranjeevi also shared a note on his X handle, expressing his grief over the devastating incident and prayed for the recovery of those who are in pain.
He wrote, “Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days.'' The 68-year-old actor added, “My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing ₹1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!”
Earlier, today, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, actor Allu Arjun, also shared on X that he has donated Rs 25 lakh to aid the people affected by the landslides. The 'Pushpa' actor said he is deeply saddened by the landslide in Wayanad. ''Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength,'' he added.
Recently, South actors including Suriya, Vikram, Jyotika, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan among others also donated to support the people of the disaster-hit region.