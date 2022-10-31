Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Sooraj Barjatya To Make Three-Four Family Dramas For OTT

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says he is set to venture into digital space soon with at least three web series under development at his family banner Rajshri Productions.

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 9:17 pm

These projects will focus on family-friendly entertainment, a genre championed by the production house through films such as "Nadiya Ke Paar" (1982), "Saaransh" (1984), Salman Khan-starrers "Hum Aapke Hain Kaun" (1994) and "Hum Saath Saath Hain" (1999).

Barjatya said he was inundated with many offers from leading streamers during the coronavirus pandemic to explore the digital medium.

"We have been offered to make Rajshri kind of stories by all platforms. After the pandemic, families have come together. I am surprised and happy. We are in the process of starting three-four series soon.

"It is in our space (family entertainers). Some are in the scripting stage, others are in the ideation stage. We will look at all of this post the release of 'Unnchai'," the 58-year-old director told PTI in an interview here.

Back in 2017, Barjatya had said the production house was toying with the idea of making content for the web. Rajshri has already produced many successful TV shows like "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki" and "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara".

Currently, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his upcoming feature "Unnchai", a drama about four friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika also round out the cast of the film, slated to be released on November 11.

Post "Unnchai", Barjatya said he will focus on a string of projects, including a web series, a movie with his frequent collaborator and friend Salman Khan, and his son Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut.

With Avnish's movie, the filmmaker will launch actor-MP Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

"After 'Unnchai', I will get busy with my younger son Avnish's movie, starring Rajveer and Paloma. As a producer, it is a big responsibility. After that, I will start my film with Salman bhai. It is in family space," he added.

Barjatya shared that it is Khan who often encourages him to make family-oriented movies.

"He says 'I do my action everywhere but we will do family (dramas) together. He always encourages me to go back to what we do, he is like let's do the same thing... Like having a brother, sister and family because no one does that today.

"He says, 'Let's go back to these (films)'. Essentially, it is a part of his life and even mine. Besides, both of us want to spend more time together," he said.

Barjatya's last directorial was the 2015 film "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", starring Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead.

